Police arrest Vidalia man in drug bust

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — A Vidalia man was arrested after police found meth, marijuana and two firearms at his home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it found the drugs and firearms at the man’s home. Clarence Bostic, 40, was booked into the Toombs County Jail and is charged with the following:

Sale of Crack Cocaine

Sale of Powder Cocaine

Sale of Methamphetamine

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Use of Communication Facility in Commission of Felony (x3)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony

GBI asks anyone with information about drug activity to call the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at 912-626-6778 or GBI SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call 1-800-597-8477 or submit a tip online.