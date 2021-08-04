Police arrest two women linked to missing child investigation, third suspect remains at large

(left to right) Gwendolyn Smith, 46; Denasha Jones, 18, and Andy Steward, 51

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) arrested two women in connection with the case of a 12-year-old runaway who went missing in May.

Gwendolyn Smith, 46 and Denasha Jones, 18, face charges of Contributing to the Delinquency, Unruliness, or Deprivation of a Minor; Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers, and Interference with Custody.

Christina Cochran, 12, was reported as a runaway on May 17. Police located Christina ten days later on May 27.

According to CCPD, detectives believe Smith, Jones, and Andy Steward, 51, knew the 12-year-old’s whereabouts during local authorities’ search for the girl and took specific actions to keep law enforcement from locating her.

Police continue to search for Steward who faces charges of Contributing to the Delinquency, Unruliness, or Deprivation of a Minor; Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers, and one count of Interference with Custody.

CCPD asks anyone who has information on Steward’s location to call CCPD detectives at 912-651-4717.