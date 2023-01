TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Toombs County corrections officer is on the opposite side of a jail cell Friday night.

Police say they arrested Hunter Malone after an investigation about contraband being brought into a detention center.

Malone started working as a jail officer in September of last year, he’s been fired and charged with conspiracy, solicitation, and violation of oath of office. Investigators say there could be more charges at a later time.