Police arrest suspect in White Bluff Road homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities arrested a suspect involved in a homicide on White Bluff Road in February.

Savannah Police say Xavier Dennis, 19, faces a murder charge.

Savannh Police say Dennis killed Freddie Wallace, 24, on February 13.

That night Savannah Police, responding to a shooting call in the 11900 block of White Bluff Road, discovered Wallace at the scene suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say they also saw two males fleeing the scene.

Police do not believe it was a random act of violence.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force located Dennis Friday and took him into custody without incident.