Police arrest suspect in Wayne County in January murder

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a murder suspect in Wayne County on Monday. The man, along with two others, were also recently charged with murder in Tattnall County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says it arrested Christopher Sumlin, 31, of Jonesboro, Georgia for the murder of Jerry Davis on Jan. 13. GBI said the incident occurred at Davis’ home.

GBI charged Sumlin with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children and burglary.

Police continue to investigate the murder and ask anyone with information to call 912-729-6198 or 1-800-597-8477.