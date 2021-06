WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A high-speed chase ended with the arrest of a suspect on Dunlevie Road In Walthourville Sunday afternoon.

According to Liberty County Sheriffs Office Capt. Dennis Poulson, a deputy attempted to pull the driver over for a damaged taillight.

The driver refused to stop, leading several officers on a chase.

The suspect was traveling upwards of 90 mph on the 35 mph roadway. The suspect ended up wrecking his vehicle near the Marathon gas station.