SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man Monday for his involvement in a June shooting in the parking lot of a hardware store that left a man injured.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says 24-year-old Jamil Jackson shot and injured the man at the Home Depot on Victory Drive. Jackson was charged with aggravated assault and was booked into the Chatham County jail.

SPD says a 19-year-old was grazed with a bullet on June 9 after the two — who knew each other — began fighting.