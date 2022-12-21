HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Hinesville man that happened last Thursday.

Police arrested Keldric Cordell Jackson, 34 on Dec. 21 at a local nightclub without incident. Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Johnathan Morgan at an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street.

Morgan was transported to the Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville by a friend where he later died.

Jackson is currently being held at the Liberty County Jail where his bond was denied by a magistrate judge.

Law Enforcement officers are also investigating if Jackson was also involved in a shooting at a local nightclub.