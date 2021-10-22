Police arrest suspect accused of firing gunshots outside of Chatham County school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) arrested a suspect for a shots fired incident at Bethesda Academy on Thursday.

Police arrested Ike Jost, 33, on charges including six counts of aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and carrying weapons within School Safety Zones.

CCPD says officers responded to a 911 call Thursday evening of reports that a man was firing a gun at occupied vehicles in a parking lot of Bethesda Academy, a private day school for boys.

While speaking to a victim at the scene, officers heard more gunshots.

CCPD said they quickly arrested Jost and no one was injured in the incident.

Detectives believe this was a random incident. They do not believe Jost has any ties to Bethesda Academy, or to anyone who was on the premises at the time of the incident.