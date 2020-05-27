Police arrest Savannah man for child pornography

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police arrested Phillip Ryan Smart, 31, on charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), their Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit assisted the Savannah Police in the execution of a search warrant at Smart’s residence Friday that lead to his arrest.

The GBI says the search warrant was related to an investigation involving the online sexual exploitation of children.

Smart is currently being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.