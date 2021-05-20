Police arrest robbery suspect accused of targeting downtown Savannah businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect connected to four business robberies in the downtown area over a four-day period.

Authorities booked Dennis Leonard Parker, 32, into the Chatham County jail on four counts of robbery by intimidation.

SPD says Parker allegedly demanded cash from the employees at Savannah Rae’s Gourmet Popcorn on Friday, followed by House of Strut and Woof Gang on Sunday.

Parker was arrested Monday after the another robbery took place at Le Macaron on Broughton Street.

Officers, using a suspect description, located him in the downtown area.

Police say Parker left with an undisclosed amount of cash from the stores in three of the cases.