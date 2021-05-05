Police arrest murder suspect in Sunday shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested a suspect in connection to a May 2 fatal shooting.

Jack Lee Brown, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for the murder of a 22-year-old woman, SPD said. According to SPD, Latoya Latrice Jones was shot on Jefferson Street at W. Victory Drive around 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Our detectives worked diligently on this case, resulting in an arrest just 48 hours after the senseless shooting of Ms. Jones,” Chief Roy Minter said. “Video evidence and community involvement greatly assisted in aiding this investigation and resulting in an expeditious arrest, bringing a suspect to justice and answers to a grieving family. The community is a great asset in our continued fight against violent crime in Savannah. We continue to urge community members to come forward with any information they have on any crimes in Savannah.”

Latoya Latrice Jones, was brought to Memorial Hospital and later died as a result of her injuries. Detectives believe she was driven to the hospital immediately following the gunfire, police said.

An investigation concluded that Brown fired shots at a vehicle Jones was riding in after a dispute with those in the vehicle. SPD said there’s no evidence suggesting this was a random shooting.