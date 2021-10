HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man suspected of domestic violence on Hilton Head Island Sunday morning.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), says it arrested Scott Brigden, 50, around 3 a.m. Police say they found Brigden’s car abandoned in Rose Hill and he was later found in a garage.

Brigden was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center. No further details were released.