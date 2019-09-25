Police arrest man in connection with rape at Savannah hotel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was arrested and charged in connection to a sexual assault that occurred at a Savannah hotel on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, at around 10:30 p.m., an officer responded to a sexual assault call at the Days Inn at 211 Stephenson Avenue. The officer was advised that the suspect involved, later identified as 21-year-old Darius Williams, was a black male wearing khaki pants and a black sweatshirt with a red shirt under it.

When he arrived at the hotel, the officer saw Williams outside. Williams took off running on foot. Other officers responded and Williams was taken into custody.

Responding officers then made contact with the victim, a 20-year-old woman. According to an incident report, she told officers that Williams was a “customer” and that he had seen her roughly 45 minutes before the incident.

She said he texted her after he left and said he thought he dropped money in the room. She told him she was with a different customer and told him to come back when the other person left. The victim said that about 30 minutes later, she told him he could come back.

The victim said that when Williams came back in the room, he hit her and pinned her down. He raped her and left the room, and the victim called 911.

The victim had a red and swollen eye when officers arrived. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Williams is charged with rape, obstruction, battery and sodomy.

This incident is under investigation.