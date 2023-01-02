VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say they arrested a man after he hit a police car during a high-speed chase in Toombs County on Monday morning.

The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested Marquis Smith, 31 and charged him with the following:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer

Damage to property

And various felony and misdemeanor traffic violations

Photo provided by the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office.



Photo provided by the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith allegedly stole a truck from a resident’s home in Vidalia. Police intercepted Smith on McIntosh Street where they attempted a traffic stop but it failed.

While on the chase, Smith stopped the truck, put it in reverse and rammed it into a Vidalia Police Department car. The officer was not injured, TCSO said.

After making his way through North and Orange Streets Smith began driving on the eastbound lane of Dixon Street. Smith drove on a sidewalk and crossed onto Ferrell Gas Company property.

He completed a U-turn and was headed east toward where a VPD car was stopped. He hit a power pole, then hit the front-passenger side of the police car which caused the truck’s airbags to deploy.

TCSO said police then tased Smith after he resisted arrest. He was booked into the Toombs County Detention Center.

The Georgia State Patrol was asked to investigate whether Smith was driving under the influence.