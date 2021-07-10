Police arrest Hinesville man after shooting, chase Friday night

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a Hinesville man after he fired shots at someone and then led police on a chase.

The shots did not hit anyone and the man told police he was defending himself. Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater said the gunfire might stem from an altercation between two men.

The man was charged with Aggravated Assault.

The shots rang out at the Harbor North Apartment complex on Veterans Parkway and the man led officers on a chase to the Enmarket gas station on Pineland Avenue.