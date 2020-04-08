Police arrest fourth suspect in December murder of Savannah father

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested another man in connection with a fatal shooting on W. 37th and Whitaker streets last year.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals Southeast Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) arrested Kelvin Hamilton, 25, in Pineland, S.C. Hamilton is now awaiting extradition to the Chatham County Detention Center, where he will be served with his warrants for murder and probation violation in connection to the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Tori Sterling.

Kenneth Scott, 26, was arrested in New Jersey on March 18 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/ New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force in connection to this case. Scott is currently awaiting extradition to the Chatham County Detention Center where he will be served his warrant for murder.

Alajuakee Chamell Solomon, 31, and Atravien Richardson, 31, were both apprehended and charged with murder in connection to this case earlier this year.

SPD responded to the shooting early in the morning on December 22, 2019. Upon arrival, they located Georgesta Bostick, 26, and Anthony Mitchell, 33, with non-life threatening injuries.

Sterling was transported to a hospital from the scene, where he died.

Photo collage of Tori Sterling (provided by family)

Family members tell News 3 he had a toddler, also named Tori.

“When she calls for dada, I don’t know how that’s going to be. It’s going to be hard,” said Tabatha Hamilton, 2-year-old Tori’s grandmother, in an interview with News 3.

Detectives continue to investigate this case.

Anyone who would like to give information about any unsolved homicides in Savannah can call detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted online.