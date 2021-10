BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Beaufort man is behind bars facing charges connected to a weekend assault and kidnapping.

According to police reports, 41-year-old Kristen Winnegar is accused of forcing a woman into his home and holding her at gunpoint late Friday night. She was able to escape and call for help.

Inside Winnegar’s home, investigators found what they called a “marijuana grow” and the handgun he allegedly used in the crime.