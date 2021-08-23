Police arrest 3 in Tattnall County murder in late January

From left to right, Christopher Sumlin, 31, Aerial Murphy, 23, Keisha Jones, 34. Photos provided by the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office.

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three people and charged them in a January murder of an 88-year-old man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says warrants for the three suspects were issued in late July for the murder of Bobby Kicklighter. The elderly man was found shot dead in his Glennville home. No further details were released, but GBI says the investigation is ongoing.

GBI released the identifies of the three suspects:

Christopher Sumlin, 31, of Newton, Georgia was charged with Murder, Home Invasion-1st degree, Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Murder), Tampering with Evidence, Party to a Crime, Hindering Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal, False Statements or Writings, Elder Abuse, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Sumlin was in custody in Clayton County on unrelated charges and is currently being held at the Tattnall County Jail.

Aerial Murphy, 23, of Vidalia, Georgia was charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Murder), Tampering with Evidence, Party to a Crime, Hindering the Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal, and False Statements and Writings. Murphy was arrested in Detroit, Michigan and was extradited to Georgia and is currently being held in the Tattnall County Jail.