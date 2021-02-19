2nd suspect arrested in January Statesboro murder

Justin Bailey (left), Eliza Boyd (right) accused in the murder of John “Cherry Head” Howard

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A second suspect has been arrested for a murder in Statesboro.

Officials say Justin Bailey turned himself in to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the death of John “Cherry Head” Howard.

John “Cherry Head” Howard (photo provided by family)

Bailey was transported to jail in Bulloch County where he remains in custody on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

Howard was found dead on Jan. 28 after being shot multiple times at Blakewood Apartments, according to the Statesboro Police Department.

News 3 is told the victim was a father of two young boys, ages 7 and 9.

Two weeks later, Eliza Boyd was taken into custody on a murder charge by Statesboro detectives and U.S. Marshals.

The victim’s family told News 3 Boyd was a friend of Howard’s.

Anyone with further information in this case is asked to contact Detectives James Winskey and Katie Reese at 912-764-9911 or can submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.