HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Police arrested two suspects charged with the November murder of a teenager on Hilton Head Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez was shot dead in the parking lot of the Northridge Plaza shopping center.

Deputies and the Port Wentworth Police Department arrested 20-year-old Nayquan Gadson on Friday. BCSO charged Gadson with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Gadson is awaiting an extradition hearing before he’s taken to Beaufort County, BCSO said.

Deputies also arrested Christopher Escobedo and booked him into the Beaufort County Detention Center. BCSO charged the 19-year-old with accessory after the fact of murder.

A business owner in the plaza found Gonzales’ body in the parking lot and called police around 1:28 a.m.

Deputies said they found surveillance video of the pair at nearby businesses shortly before the murder. Gonzalez was also video chatting with a friend when the pair confronted him and robbed him, BCSO said.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies urge anyone with information to call Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.