STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested two people after officers found drugs and guns inside a Statesboro apartment.

The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) arrested Tamunowari Jack-Rich, 28 and Soteria Russell, 22 and charged them with the following:

One count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

One count of possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Two counts of use of a sawed-off shotgun during the commission of a crime

SPD said it found marijuana, THC oil and two sawed-off shotguns inside the apartment in the 100 block of Lanier Drive. Both were arrested and booked into the Bulloch County Jail.

SPD urges anyone with information on drug activity in Statesboro to call its Impact Team at 912-764-9911 or email tips@statesboroga.gov.