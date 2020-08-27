Police arrest 14-year old for Hinesville stray bullet shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Hinesville Police arrested a 14-year old boy and charged him with the theft of a handgun linked to a stray bullet shooting Monday night.

The investigation of a stray bullet going through a home and striking a man Monday led police to arrest the minor Wednesday night

Police say the teen stole a handgun that belonged to his father and fired 3 rounds from a wood line in the vicinity of Griffin Park subdivision.

One bullet went through the wall of a two story home on the 100 block of Alcot Circle striking a man on the top of his head.

The man was treated at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.

Officers searching the area Monday night encountered the teen and questioned him before releasing him.

Detectives following up on the shooting interviewed the teen again.

Police say the teen confessed to what happened and showed them where he left the handgun in the woods.

Authorities transported the teen to a youth detention center in Claxton where he will be facing additional charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct.