SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For seven months now, a Savannah family has been hoping for justice in the death of 15-year-old Desaray Gilliard.

The family of Desaray Gilliard and SPD held a press conference Monday to announce a new reward in her case.

The City of Savannah and the Savannah Police Department(SPD) are hoping that a large reward in the amount of $15,000 will lead investigators to make an arrest in the death of the teen who was shot and killed.

Around 10 p.m. on May 6, officers responded to the 900 block of Yamacraw Village for a shooting and discovered Desaray Gilliard suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

“The city has authorized an increase in the reward money to $15,000. Hopefully, at this time of year, this family can get some justice for their 15-year-old daughter who was killed,” said Lt. Zachary Burdette.

Gilliard’s friends and family say she was inspirational and loved by many.

“Desaray was very intelligent, very smart, kindhearted. One of her school friends described her as just being in her presence was a blessing,” Desaray’s mother, Detraya Gilliard, said.

As her mother prepares for another holiday without her little girl she hopes that someone will speak up in her daughter’s case.

“I would never want any parent, mother, father, family to endure what I have to do because I live in torment every day without my little girl beside me and I’m just asking if anyone knows anything, please come forward. Please help solve this case. I won’t stop until justice prevails for her,” she pleaded.

Police say they have received some information over the past seven months, but not enough to make an arrest in the case.

If you have any information related to the case, SPD wants you to contact their tip line at 912-525-3124.