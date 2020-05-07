Live Now
Police: Anger over COVID-19 restrictions leads to McDonald’s shooting

by: Taylor Adams KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR/NBC News) – Oklahoma City Police say anger over COVID-19 restrictions lead to a shooting that wounded three McDonald’s employees Wednesday evening.

Police say it started around 6:30 when a women entered the McDonald’s expecting to be able to sit down and eat. Because of COVID-19, employees told the woman that McDonald’s dining rooms are still closed.

The suspect refused to leave and a physical altercation ensued between the suspect and an employee. 

The suspect exited the store briefly, then returned with a handgun.

Police say she fired approximately three rounds in the restaurant. 

One employee was hit in the arm, a second was hit with shrapnel in the neck and shoulder and a third employee was hit with shrapnel in the side. 

