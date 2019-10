SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who has not been seen for a week.

John Sebastian Riggs, 62, was last seen Friday, Oct. 18 near Broughton and Whitaker streets, according to SPD.

He is described as 5’11” and 175 lbs. with red/auburn hair and green eyes. Riggs may be wearing a black and grey jacket seen in a photo provided.

If you see Riggs, call 911.