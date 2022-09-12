PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — It was a busy weekend for the Port Wentworth Police Department, as several cars were broken into in multiple areas over the last few days.

Police say nearly 40 cars were broken into in Rice Creek Apartments, Ardmore Apartments, and a hotel in the area of Highway 21 nest I-95 just over the weekend.

Several vehicles were left unlocked while others had windows smashed. Several cars had valuables and firearms in them which were stolen.

Port Wentworth police want to remind citizens to remove all valuables, including firearms, from vehicles when left unattended.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360, submit a tip on the Port Wentworth PD’s Tip411 app, or call the Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020