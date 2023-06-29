GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 4-year-old drowned in a hotel pool in Glynn County Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Glynn County Police and Fire Rescue responded to Days Inn on Warren Mason Blvd around 4:15 p.m. in reference to a child drowning. When officers arrived, EMS was performing CPR on the 4-year-old. Police say CPR was initially started by a bystander who pulled the child from the pool.

The child was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick where they died shortly after.

GCPD detectives are actively investigating this incident. If you have any information, you are urged to contact Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.