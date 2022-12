SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that took place at 38th and Bulloch Street.

According to police, officers arrived on the scene of a shooting just before 6:00 p.m. on November 4. Police say there were three adult victims in total. Two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one received life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.