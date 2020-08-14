Police: 3 arrested in attack on worker enforcing virus rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have arrested three women accused of assaulting a teenage restaurant hostess because they were upset they couldn’t all be seated together due to coronavirus distancing rules.

Baton Rouge police said 48-year-old Tammy Dabney was charged with aggravated second-degree battery.

Two others were booked on counts of disturbing the peace and simple battery.

The 17-year-old victim told news outlets she was working at a Chili’s last weekend when a party of 11 wanted to be seated together.

She said they became irate when she told them no more than six could sit together.

It’s unclear whether the suspects have attorneys who can comment on the charges.