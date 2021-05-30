Police: 2-year-old found safe after mother stabbed

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old Atlanta child has been found safe after her mother was stabbed in a violent domestic dispute.

Atlanta Police said in a news release that a relative brought 2-year-old Tamar Massey to authorities on Sunday.

Police had initially asked for the public’s assistance in locating the child after she was taken from her home by the suspect in the stabbing.

Police are continuing to search for Tremayne Hines. They said the 24-year-old is a suspect in the stabbing. Police said the child’s mother was seriously injured.