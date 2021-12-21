Police: 2 men suspected of drawing swastikas, slurs on driveways of homes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for two men suspected of vandalizing multiple homes in Savannah on Dec. 12 and 13.

SPD says the two are suspected of drawing swastikas and slurs in chalk in the driveway of multiple homes in the Spring Lake neighborhood.

Police describe the two suspects as white men in their 20’s. One was wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt and dark jeans. The other was wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

SPD urges anyone with information to call 912-651-6994, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.