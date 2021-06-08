Police: 2 dogs found dead, discarded on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help after two dogs were recently found dead and discarded on Tybee Island.

The first dog was found on Saturday, May 29 near the dunes at the 10th Street beach crossover, according to the Tybee Island Police Department. The animal had been tied up in a trash bag and left in the area.

The following day, officers were called to another report of a dead dog, this time at the welcome sign on Highway 80 at Old Highway 80. The dog was found inside a storage tote left on the side of the road.

The department is asking anyone with information on the dogs to contact Tybee Island Police at 912-786-5600 or email Det. Travis LeGuin at tleguin@cityoftybee.org.

“The men and women of the Tybee Island Police Department take animal welfare extremely seriously,” a statement from the department reads.