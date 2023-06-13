BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – An 11-year-old is recovering after being shot Monday night, according to the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD).

Around 9 p.m., officers were called to a home on Roswell Drive for a report of a gunshot victim. On the scene, GCPD said police found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Details on the events leading up to the incident were not immediately provided.

The victim was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System for treatment and later transferred to another medical facility.

No word on the child’s condition at this time.

GCPD said the investigation is ongoing.