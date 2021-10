SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One man was shot and injured in the City Market area early Sunday morning.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD), says the man was shot near Congress and Jefferson streets, just before 12:30 Sunday morning.

SPD says the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police are continuing to investigate and no further details were released.

SPD urges anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.