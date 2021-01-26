Police investigate after man shot in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Garden City.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at Old Louisville Road and Kessler Avenue, according to the Garden City Police Department.

Officials say the man was shot in the stomach but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police do have a person of interest is in custody.

Anyone with information in the ongoing investigation can share a tip anonymously through the Garden City Police Department app, online or by texting “GARDENCITYPD” to 847411 with a message.