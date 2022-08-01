STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday.

At 6:51 p.m. SPD officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Mikell Street while patrolling nearby. Seconds later, officers were notified that a male was shot on Mikell Street. When officers arrived, they located the 18-year-old victim and rendered aid until Bulloch County EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives also responded to the scene and interviewed the victim and processed the shooting

scene.

It is believed that multiple people were outside and may have observed the shooting, which took place in the middle of the street. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the event or has knowledge of it to come forward.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Cpt. Jared Akins at 912-764-9911 or submit an

an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.