Police: 1 injured, 1 sought in Pooler shooting

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and injuring another in Pooler Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were first called to the Towne Center Boulevard area near Traders Way shortly before 1:30 p.m.

According to the Pooler Police Department, the shooting occurred between two people. One suffered “a non-fatal gunshot wound,” according to police, as the search for the other person involved continues.

Officials do not suspect a threat to the general public as they believe the individuals involved knew one another.

It’s unclear at this time where the shooting happened, however, the department says reports of it occurring inside the U.S. Air Force recruiting office in the area are false.

Officer, K9 units and a helicopter remain on scene. The public is urged to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.