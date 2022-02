SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured on Saturday evening.

According to SPD, the shooting happened on the 1100 block of East 54th Street. Investigators say the victim was transported to the hospital.

No other details have been released.

If you have information about the shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234 -2020.