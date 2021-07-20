Police: 1 injured in Iowa Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was injured in a shooting on Iowa Street and Long Avenue Tuesday evening.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m.

An adult male suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. He is being taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

No other details on the shooting were immediately available.

This comes less than 24 hours after a triple shooting in the city. Police have released few details in that case.

Anyone with information on either incident can submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.