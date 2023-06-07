BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Brunswick.

According to the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD), around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at a vacant wooded lot on Merchants Way.

They arrived to find 39-year-old Christopher Suttles suffering from a gunshot wound. GCPD said officers immediately performed lifesaving measures, including CPR.

Suttles was then taken by Glynn County Fire Rescue to Southeast Georgia Health System, where he was pronounced deceased.

GCPD is investigating the case as a homicide. No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.