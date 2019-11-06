‘Please step forward’ Families, Savannah Police seek info in 2017 double homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Savannah families are still searching for answers after their loved ones were gunned down in 2017.

Clarence Fleming and Desmond Lanier were only in their 20’s when they were shot at the intersection of Georgia and Mississippi avenues.

Officers with the Savannah Police Department responded just before 11 p.m. on May 5, 2017. Lanier was pronounced dead on the scene; Fleming was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Two years later, the case remains unsolved. Both families are now calling for closure — and justice for their loved ones.

Desmond Lanier (L) and Clarence Fleming (R)

“If anyone knows anything please call CrimeStoppers because it’s been very hard for me, please if anyone has any information make sure you please call,” said Karen Bonds, Flemings’ mother during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We’re coming today with the families to ask anyone with any information to please step forward. We want to make sure these two men aren’t forgotten,” Detective Jacob Schroyer said. “We aren’t going to forget them, their families aren’t going to forget them, and their cases matter.

“We want to try to continue to work toward a resolution in apprehending the people responsible for this incident.”

Anyone who can shed some light on these cases is asked to the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can be forwarded anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers may qualify for a cash reward.