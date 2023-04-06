WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A small plane crashed Thursday morning in Wayne County killing the pilot, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Donnie Ray.

At around 9:03 a.m., Wayne County emergency responders answered a dispatch to a report of a missing aircraft last known to be around the Manningtown, Georgia, area.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the plane was located crashed near William A. Zorn Airport. The pilot was identified as Dr. Howard Wasdin, a highly decorated Navy Seal.

According to initial reports, the small private plane was carrying the pilot and his beloved dog.

The crash site and surrounding area have been secured and will be maintained until FAA investigators arrive later today.