GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Police say they have uncovered approximately 88 pounds of meth from the recent drug bust of a storage unit in Pickens County near Greenville.

The investigation took place over the last year and was the combined effort of both local police and DEA agents.

Authorities say they were first made aware of the storage unit in early December while actively observing multiple suspects.

The investigation has led to the arrest of 10 defendants following the discovery.