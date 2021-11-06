Pianist charged in stabbing death of South Carolina woman

GREER, S.C. (AP) — A professional pianist has been charged with the killing of a South Carolina woman who was found stabbed to death in her home last month.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis says Zachary David Hughes was arrested on the murder charge Wednesday.

Investigators said they found physical evidence tying the 29-year-old Hughes to the Oct. 13 murder of Christina Parcell at her Greer home.

The coroner’s office reports Parcell died due to multiple sharp force injuries.

Police say they are still looking into the relationship between Hughes and Parcell and the motive for the crime.

The sheriff says more charges could come out of the ongoing investigation.