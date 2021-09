HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — A person was shot several times at a Hardeeville gas station early Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Hardeeville, the person was airlifted to a Savannah area hospital. The shooting took place at the Octane Gas and Food Mart at 18711 Whyte Hardee Boulevard.

Police say they are investigating the scene and claims of an armed robbery.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.