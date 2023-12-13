SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for an 18-year-old said to be a person of interest in a murder investigation.

The Savannah Police Department says Julian Morales may be involved in the death of Michael Hoang.

In October, 20-year-old Hoang was killed and two others were injured in a shooting near Savannah High School and Savannah Early College.

Anyone with information on Morales’ location is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.