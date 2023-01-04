SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend.

A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of interest had been detained out of state.

Sources for the WSAV Investigative Unit confirm Vickie Williams is in the Chatham County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Lake County, Florida.

Williams has not been charged in the murder but is being held as a person of interest, in the deaths of Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80.