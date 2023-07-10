FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — A person has been arrested after driving a military vehicle into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division’s headquarters building, according to Ft. Stewart personnel.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The driver is in custody and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and Military Police are on the scene.

Ft. Stewart personnel says there is no active threat at this time and the incident is under investigation.

Officials said the headquarters houses the top military leadership.