PEMBROKE, Ga (WSAV)- WSAV first reported in October that a Pembroke Police officer was fired after being accused of “inappropriate behavior” while serving as a Bryan County school resource officer. The investigative team received confirmation from Pembroke City Administrator Chris Benson, that the officer’s name is Norman E. Harvey.

WSAV obtained his personnel file. The star corporal has been employed with the Pembroke Police Department since February 2018. Benson tells News 3 that when this reported “inappropriate behavior” came to light, the city took swift action.

Harvey was terminated on October 24, 2023, one day after the city was notified about this reported behavior.

He served as a school resource officer at Bryan County Middle-High School, according to the school system.

Harvey’s involuntary termination was due to “failure to uphold the oath of office.”

According to his personnel file, he served in the U.S. Army for 26 years, gaining the rank of E7, SFC.

He began his law enforcement career with the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department as a peace officer in December 2007. He was promoted to corporal in July 2017 but left the department on his own in January 2018.

There is a record of disciplinary action from 2009 where Harvey sent an in-custody woman to the hospital without an escort. Records show he was corrected and counseled by his supervisor.

The records show that during his time with SPD, Harvey did receive a letter of recognition for an incident on January 3, 2013, where he “saved Officer Kasper”.

Harvey’s behavior is still under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

As soon as it is complete, WSAV will share more details on the events that led to his termination.